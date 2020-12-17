Why Citigroup Inc. (C)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.11. The company’s stock price has collected 1.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 6 hours ago that Trial Over Mistaken Citigroup Payment Focuses on Revlon Lenders’ Knowledge

Is It Worth Investing in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE :C) Right Now?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for C is at 1.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Citigroup Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.98, which is $5.79 above the current price. C currently public float of 2.08B and currently shorts hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of C was 25.73M shares.

C’s Market Performance

C stocks went up by 1.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.55% and a quarterly performance of 31.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for Citigroup Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.14% for C stocks with a simple moving average of 23.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $65 based on the research report published on November 19th of the current year 2020.

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see C reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for C stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 15th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to C, setting the target price at $57.50 in the report published on October 08th of the current year.

C Trading at 21.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +17.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.74. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw -25.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from Jacobs Lew W IV, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $44.09 back on Oct 14. After this action, Jacobs Lew W IV now owns 18,438 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $440,857 using the latest closing price.

REINER GARY M, the Director of Citigroup Inc., sale 485 shares at $102.74 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that REINER GARY M is holding 0 shares at $49,829 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc. stands at +18.63. The total capital return value is set at 3.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.84. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Citigroup Inc. (C), the company’s capital structure generated 239.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.58. Total debt to assets is 23.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.