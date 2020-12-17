We Analyzed the Future Direction of Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN), Here is What We Found

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) went down by -7.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.98. The company’s stock price has collected -22.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/13/20 that Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ :IPDN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IPDN is at 2.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Professional Diversity Network Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.00. IPDN currently public float of 5.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPDN was 791.02K shares.

IPDN’s Market Performance

IPDN stocks went down by -22.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.62% and a quarterly performance of 22.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.33% for Professional Diversity Network Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.54% for IPDN stocks with a simple moving average of -16.74% for the last 200 days.

IPDN Trading at -5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.41%, as shares surge +8.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPDN fell by -22.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4285. In addition, Professional Diversity Network Inc. saw 27.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IPDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.62 for the present operating margin

+65.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Professional Diversity Network Inc. stands at -55.56. The total capital return value is set at -292.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -387.49. Equity return is now at value -227.50, with -75.70 for asset returns.

Based on Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN), the company’s capital structure generated 4.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.