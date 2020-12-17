We Analyzed the Future Direction of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM), Here is What We Found

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) went up by 11.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.00. Press Release reported on 12/14/20 that Hydrofarm Holdings Group Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ :HYFM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of HYFM was 2.27M shares.

HYFM’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.58% for HYFM stocks with a simple moving average of 11.58% for the last 200 days.

HYFM Trading at 11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.88% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYFM rose by +2.90%. In addition, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. saw 2.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HYFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.10 for the present operating margin

+11.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stands at -17.05. The total capital return value is set at -10.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.32.

Based on Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM), the company’s capital structure generated 406.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.28.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.