Wall Street Praises Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) After Recent Earnings Report

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) went up by 8.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.80. The company's stock price has collected -33.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ :LAZR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Luminar Technologies Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.00. LAZR currently public float of 39.75M and currently shorts hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAZR was 7.29M shares.

LAZR’s Market Performance

LAZR stocks went down by -33.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 142.39% and a quarterly performance of 97.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 145.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.63% for Luminar Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.39% for LAZR stocks with a simple moving average of 109.74% for the last 200 days.

LAZR Trading at 64.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.03%, as shares surge +142.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +134.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR fell by -33.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.70. In addition, Luminar Technologies Inc saw 142.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZR

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.50 for asset returns.