The Chart for Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) went up by 9.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.90. The company's stock price has collected -3.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ :AYTU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AYTU is at 0.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Aytu BioScience Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.60. AYTU currently public float of 12.75M and currently shorts hold a 7.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AYTU was 630.14K shares.

AYTU’s Market Performance

AYTU stocks went down by -3.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.30% and a quarterly performance of -52.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.73% for Aytu BioScience Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.11% for AYTU stocks with a simple moving average of -48.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYTU stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AYTU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AYTU in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on May 29th of the current year 2020.

AYTU Trading at -30.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.83%, as shares sank -28.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYTU fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.26. In addition, Aytu BioScience Inc. saw -31.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYTU starting from ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, who purchase 1,333,334 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Dec 11. After this action, ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC now owns 1,333,334 shares of Aytu BioScience Inc., valued at $8,000,004 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.23 for the present operating margin

+56.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aytu BioScience Inc. stands at -49.29. The total capital return value is set at -34.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.90. Equity return is now at value -18.00, with -9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU), the company’s capital structure generated 16.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.04. Total debt to assets is 10.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.