Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | GAN Limited (GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) went up by 4.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.95. The company’s stock price has collected 4.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/20 that GAN Announces Launch of Follow-on Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in GAN Limited (NASDAQ :GAN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for GAN Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.25. GAN currently public float of 15.91M and currently shorts hold a 12.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GAN was 876.43K shares.

GAN’s Market Performance

GAN stocks went up by 4.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.69% and a quarterly performance of -1.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 340.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.40% for GAN Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.93% for GAN stocks with a simple moving average of 1.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GAN

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GAN reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for GAN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 04th, 2020.

GAN Trading at 1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares surge +3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAN rose by +4.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.24. In addition, GAN Limited saw 71.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.72 for the present operating margin

+62.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for GAN Limited stands at +5.97. The total capital return value is set at 23.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.51.

Based on GAN Limited (GAN), the company’s capital structure generated 8.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.51. Total debt to assets is 4.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.28.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.