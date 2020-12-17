Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.11. The company’s stock price has collected 9.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/20 that ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ :CLIR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLIR is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ClearSign Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $1.1 above the current price. CLIR currently public float of 21.70M and currently shorts hold a 3.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLIR was 154.20K shares.

CLIR’s Market Performance

CLIR stocks went up by 9.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.93% and a quarterly performance of 17.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 280.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.21% for ClearSign Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.79% for CLIR stocks with a simple moving average of 63.90% for the last 200 days.

CLIR Trading at 15.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares surge +24.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLIR rose by +5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +270.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.65. In addition, ClearSign Technologies Corporation saw 280.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLIR starting from Meline Susanne, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Aug 24. After this action, Meline Susanne now owns 54,249 shares of ClearSign Technologies Corporation, valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Pate Bruce Alan, the Director of ClearSign Technologies Corporation, purchase 35,000 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Pate Bruce Alan is holding 105,000 shares at $70,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLIR

The total capital return value is set at -58.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.65. Equity return is now at value -77.90, with -63.90 for asset returns.

Based on ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.06. Total debt to assets is 5.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.92.