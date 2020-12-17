PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) went up by 15.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.16. The company’s stock price has collected -8.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/09/20 that PubMatic Stock Soars After IPO Raises $118 Million

Is It Worth Investing in PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ :PUBM) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of PUBM was 2.50M shares.

PUBM’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.32% for PUBM stocks with a simple moving average of 3.32% for the last 200 days.

PUBM Trading at 3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.00% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUBM fell by -8.79%. In addition, PubMatic Inc. saw -8.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PUBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.09 for the present operating margin

+68.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for PubMatic Inc. stands at +0.39. The total capital return value is set at 13.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.63.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.