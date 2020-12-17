Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)?

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) went up by 5.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.19. The company’s stock price has collected -7.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that ViewRay to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ :VRAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRAY is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for ViewRay Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.83, which is -$0.35 below the current price. VRAY currently public float of 110.97M and currently shorts hold a 12.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRAY was 996.46K shares.

VRAY’s Market Performance

VRAY stocks went down by -7.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.17% and a quarterly performance of 35.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.65% for ViewRay Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.32% for VRAY stocks with a simple moving average of 56.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRAY stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for VRAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRAY in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4 based on the research report published on October 28th of the current year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRAY reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for VRAY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 16th, 2020.

VRAY Trading at 21.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares surge +14.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAY fell by -7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, ViewRay Inc. saw -0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRAY starting from Drake Scott William, who purchase 155,000 shares at the price of $3.23 back on Nov 10. After this action, Drake Scott William now owns 3,662,310 shares of ViewRay Inc., valued at $499,906 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-137.61 for the present operating margin

-11.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for ViewRay Inc. stands at -136.93. The total capital return value is set at -47.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.76. Equity return is now at value -63.70, with -37.10 for asset returns.

Based on ViewRay Inc. (VRAY), the company’s capital structure generated 31.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.01. Total debt to assets is 19.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.22.