Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Intel Corporation (INTC)?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) went up by 0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.29. The company's stock price has collected 2.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INTC is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 38 who provided ratings for Intel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.71, which is $1.28 above the current price. INTC currently public float of 4.10B and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INTC was 33.57M shares.

INTC’s Market Performance

INTC stocks went up by 2.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.67% and a quarterly performance of 1.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.16% for Intel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.18% for INTC stocks with a simple moving average of -4.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTC stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for INTC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for INTC in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $46 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTC reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for INTC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 28th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to INTC, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 23rd of the current year.

INTC Trading at 4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +12.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTC rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.88. In addition, Intel Corporation saw -14.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTC starting from Shenoy Navin, who sale 2,848 shares at the price of $44.96 back on Nov 02. After this action, Shenoy Navin now owns 71,174 shares of Intel Corporation, valued at $128,046 using the latest closing price.

McBride Kevin Thomas, the VP Finance, Corp. Controller of Intel Corporation, sale 589 shares at $44.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that McBride Kevin Thomas is holding 14,214 shares at $26,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.17 for the present operating margin

+58.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intel Corporation stands at +29.25. The total capital return value is set at 21.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.69. Equity return is now at value 28.30, with 15.10 for asset returns.

Based on Intel Corporation (INTC), the company’s capital structure generated 38.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.71. Total debt to assets is 21.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.