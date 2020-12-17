Is Braskem S.A. (BAK) a Keeper?

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) went up by 5.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.64. The company’s stock price has collected 5.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/20 that Braskem Announces Research Partnership for Sustainable Plastic Production Using CO2 Capture and Utilization Technology

Is It Worth Investing in Braskem S.A. (NYSE :BAK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAK is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Braskem S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.03, which is $3.36 above the current price. BAK currently public float of 101.76M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAK was 156.00K shares.

BAK’s Market Performance

BAK stocks went up by 5.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 1.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for Braskem S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.57% for BAK stocks with a simple moving average of 5.32% for the last 200 days.

BAK Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAK rose by +5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.66. In addition, Braskem S.A. saw -39.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.93 for the present operating margin

+12.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braskem S.A. stands at -5.35. The total capital return value is set at 9.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.96.

Based on Braskem S.A. (BAK), the company’s capital structure generated 907.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.08. Total debt to assets is 65.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 861.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.