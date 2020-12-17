Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) Just Got Our Attention

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) went down by -3.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.93. The company’s stock price has collected -0.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/20 that Inovalon to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat at the Guggenheim Digital Health Summit on December 8, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :INOV) Right Now?

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 491.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INOV is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Inovalon Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.81, which is $5.79 above the current price. INOV currently public float of 73.54M and currently shorts hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INOV was 551.75K shares.

INOV’s Market Performance

INOV stocks went down by -0.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.68% and a quarterly performance of -24.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.45% for Inovalon Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.39% for INOV stocks with a simple moving average of -6.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INOV stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for INOV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INOV in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $20 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INOV reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for INOV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 21st, 2020.

INOV Trading at -11.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INOV fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.91. In addition, Inovalon Holdings Inc. saw 1.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INOV starting from Boldt Jonathan R, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $18.40 back on Nov 19. After this action, Boldt Jonathan R now owns 234,190 shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc., valued at $46,000 using the latest closing price.

Boldt Jonathan R, the Chief Financial Officer of Inovalon Holdings Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $18.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Boldt Jonathan R is holding 236,690 shares at $46,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.79 for the present operating margin

+57.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inovalon Holdings Inc. stands at +1.17. The total capital return value is set at 4.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.46. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV), the company’s capital structure generated 140.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.41. Total debt to assets is 49.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.