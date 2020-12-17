Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) went down by -11.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.55. The company’s stock price has collected -12.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Veracyte Announces New Preliminary Data for Its In-Development Lung Cancer Portfolio Tests

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VCYT is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Veracyte Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.40, which is -$8.49 below the current price. VCYT currently public float of 57.55M and currently shorts hold a 6.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VCYT was 503.23K shares.

VCYT’s Market Performance

VCYT stocks went down by -12.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.92% and a quarterly performance of 46.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.12% for Veracyte Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.46% for VCYT stocks with a simple moving average of 48.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VCYT stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for VCYT by listing it as a “Sector Weight.” The predicted price for VCYT in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $48 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCYT reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for VCYT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 09th, 2020.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to VCYT, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

VCYT Trading at 4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares sank -0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCYT fell by -12.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.07. In addition, Veracyte Inc. saw 71.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCYT starting from Kennedy Giulia C, who sale 14,015 shares at the price of $56.88 back on Dec 04. After this action, Kennedy Giulia C now owns 78,312 shares of Veracyte Inc., valued at $797,156 using the latest closing price.

GORDON KEVIN K, the Director of Veracyte Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $47.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that GORDON KEVIN K is holding 0 shares at $471,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.57 for the present operating margin

+67.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veracyte Inc. stands at -10.47. The total capital return value is set at -8.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.09. Equity return is now at value -12.30, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Veracyte Inc. (VCYT), the company’s capital structure generated 5.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.38. Total debt to assets is 4.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.74.