Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN)

SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) went up by 10.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.89. The company’s stock price has collected 16.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that SI-BONE, Inc. Announces that Humana Establishes Exclusive Coverage for iFuse in MIS SI Joint Fusion Procedures

Is It Worth Investing in SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ :SIBN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for SI-BONE Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.29, which is -$2.86 below the current price. SIBN currently public float of 29.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIBN was 258.23K shares.

SIBN’s Market Performance

SIBN stocks went up by 16.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.73% and a quarterly performance of 26.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.78% for SI-BONE Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.83% for SIBN stocks with a simple moving average of 60.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIBN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SIBN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIBN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $35 based on the research report published on December 16th of the current year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIBN reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for SIBN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 04th, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to SIBN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on June 16th of the current year.

SIBN Trading at 29.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares surge +28.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIBN rose by +16.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.18. In addition, SI-BONE Inc. saw 39.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIBN starting from DUNN JEFFREY W, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $24.28 back on Dec 07. After this action, DUNN JEFFREY W now owns 155,940 shares of SI-BONE Inc., valued at $971,362 using the latest closing price.

Freund John Gordon, the Director of SI-BONE Inc., sale 47,886 shares at $23.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that Freund John Gordon is holding 1,482,046 shares at $1,120,197 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.74 for the present operating margin

+89.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for SI-BONE Inc. stands at -57.06. The total capital return value is set at -28.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.83. Equity return is now at value -45.00, with -29.30 for asset returns.

Based on SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN), the company’s capital structure generated 62.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.37. Total debt to assets is 33.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.94.