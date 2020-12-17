Here’s Our Rant About PainReform Ltd. (PRFX)

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) went up by 16.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.85. The company’s stock price has collected -2.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that PainReform Appoints Senior Pharmaceutical Executive and Finance Veteran Ilan Hadar as Chief Executive Officer

Is It Worth Investing in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ :PRFX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for PainReform Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. PRFX currently public float of 3.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRFX was 74.91K shares.

PRFX’s Market Performance

PRFX stocks went down by -2.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.62% and a quarterly performance of -21.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.72% for PainReform Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.44% for PRFX stocks with a simple moving average of 5.28% for the last 200 days.

PRFX Trading at 13.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares surge +38.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRFX rose by +29.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.49. In addition, PainReform Ltd. saw -34.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRFX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.