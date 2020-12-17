Here’s How Your Trade New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Aggressively Right Now

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) went up by 0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.10. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/24/20 that 8 High-Yielding Mid-Cap Stocks for Those Looking for Income

Is It Worth Investing in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE :NYCB) Right Now?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NYCB is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for New York Community Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.48, which is $0.95 above the current price. NYCB currently public float of 448.07M and currently shorts hold a 4.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NYCB was 4.25M shares.

NYCB’s Market Performance

NYCB stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.76% and a quarterly performance of 13.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for New York Community Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.58% for NYCB stocks with a simple moving average of 6.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYCB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NYCB by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NYCB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.50 based on the research report published on November 06th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to NYCB, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

NYCB Trading at 14.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +14.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYCB fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.86. In addition, New York Community Bancorp Inc. saw -14.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYCB starting from Savarese Lawrence J., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $10.20 back on Mar 17. After this action, Savarese Lawrence J. now owns 9,500 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc., valued at $20,400 using the latest closing price.

Savarese Lawrence J., the Director of New York Community Bancorp Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $9.68 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Savarese Lawrence J. is holding 7,500 shares at $29,043 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.26 for the present operating margin

The net margin for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stands at +20.66. The total capital return value is set at 2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.43. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB), the company’s capital structure generated 221.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.86. Total debt to assets is 27.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.