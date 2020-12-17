Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS)?

HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) went up by 0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.98. The company’s stock price has collected 0.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/15/20 that MERGER ALERT – HDS, and GIK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of These Companies

Is It Worth Investing in HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :HDS) Right Now?

HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HDS is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for HD Supply Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.40, which is -$0.39 below the current price. HDS currently public float of 153.85M and currently shorts hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HDS was 3.17M shares.

HDS’s Market Performance

HDS stocks went up by 0.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.22% and a quarterly performance of 36.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.37% for HD Supply Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.14% for HDS stocks with a simple moving average of 48.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HDS

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HDS reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for HDS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 16th, 2020.

HDS Trading at 16.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.87%, as shares surge +0.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDS rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.81. In addition, HD Supply Holdings Inc. saw 38.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HDS starting from McDEVITT DAN S, who sale 55,000 shares at the price of $43.00 back on Oct 12. After this action, McDEVITT DAN S now owns 14,411 shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc., valued at $2,365,000 using the latest closing price.

JANA PARTNERS LLC, the Director of HD Supply Holdings Inc., sale 185,578 shares at $41.94 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that JANA PARTNERS LLC is holding 843,295 shares at $7,783,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.98 for the present operating margin

+37.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for HD Supply Holdings Inc. stands at +7.34. The total capital return value is set at 20.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.56. Equity return is now at value 103.70, with 38.40 for asset returns.

Based on HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS), the company’s capital structure generated 187.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.25. Total debt to assets is 53.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.