Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.43. The company’s stock price has collected -0.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/20 that Freeport-McMoRan Completes Sale of Undeveloped Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo for $550 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE :FCX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FCX is at 2.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.02, which is -$0.31 below the current price. FCX currently public float of 1.44B and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCX was 19.80M shares.

FCX’s Market Performance

FCX stocks went down by -0.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.14% and a quarterly performance of 43.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.27% for FCX stocks with a simple moving average of 80.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FCX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FCX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on November 12th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to FCX, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on September 24th of the current year.

FCX Trading at 20.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +15.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCX fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.56. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. saw 85.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCX starting from ADKERSON RICHARD C, who sale 467,887 shares at the price of $25.17 back on Dec 04. After this action, ADKERSON RICHARD C now owns 3,039,717 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., valued at $11,776,856 using the latest closing price.

QUIRK KATHLEEN L, the EVP and CFO of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., sale 485,000 shares at $25.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that QUIRK KATHLEEN L is holding 1,287,669 shares at $12,255,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.66 for the present operating margin

+8.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stands at -1.71. The total capital return value is set at 2.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.22. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), the company’s capital structure generated 108.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.00. Total debt to assets is 24.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.