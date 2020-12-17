Can Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Remain Competitive?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) went down by -0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.60. The company’s stock price has collected -3.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that TCF FINANCIAL INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of TCF Financial Corporation – TCF

Is It Worth Investing in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ :HBAN) Right Now?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBAN is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.09, which is -$0.3 below the current price. HBAN currently public float of 1.01B and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBAN was 8.98M shares.

HBAN’s Market Performance

HBAN stocks went down by -3.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.07% and a quarterly performance of 27.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.33% for HBAN stocks with a simple moving average of 30.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBAN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HBAN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HBAN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16.50 based on the research report published on December 15th of the current year 2020.

HBAN Trading at 11.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.59. In addition, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated saw -16.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Thompson Mark E, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $10.16 back on Oct 29. After this action, Thompson Mark E now owns 608,283 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, valued at $507,900 using the latest closing price.

Heller Paul G, the Sr. EVP & Chief Technology Off of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, sale 46,726 shares at $9.10 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Heller Paul G is holding 492,568 shares at $425,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at +25.73. The total capital return value is set at 7.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.32. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 107.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.82. Total debt to assets is 11.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.