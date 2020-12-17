A Lesson to Learn: vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) went down by -22.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.75. The company’s stock price has collected 6.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/15/20 that vTv Therapeutics Announces Topline Results of Phase 2 Elevage Study of Azeliragon in Patients with Mild Alzheimer’s Disease and Type 2 Diabetes

Is It Worth Investing in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VTVT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VTVT is at -1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.75. VTVT currently public float of 15.28M and currently shorts hold a 14.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VTVT was 2.63M shares.

VTVT’s Market Performance

VTVT stocks went up by 6.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.34% and a quarterly performance of 13.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.38% for vTv Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.33% for VTVT stocks with a simple moving average of 4.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTVT

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTVT reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for VTVT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 10th, 2018.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to VTVT, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

VTVT Trading at 21.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.23%, as shares surge +27.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTVT rose by +6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.19. In addition, vTv Therapeutics Inc. saw 35.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTVT starting from PERELMAN RONALD O, who purchase 625,000 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Dec 10. After this action, PERELMAN RONALD O now owns 35,981,212 shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

PERELMAN RONALD O, the 10% Owner of vTv Therapeutics Inc., purchase 625,000 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that PERELMAN RONALD O is holding 35,356,212 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-755.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for vTv Therapeutics Inc. stands at -648.08. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with -170.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,105.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.