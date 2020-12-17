A Lesson to Learn: Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) went up by 44.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.41. Press Release reported on 12/15/20 that Vivos Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Is It Worth Investing in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VVOS) Right Now?
Today, the average trading volume of VVOS was 1.51M shares.
VVOS’s Market Performance
The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.77% for VVOS stocks with a simple moving average of 27.77% for the last 200 days.
VVOS Trading at 27.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought VVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.99% of loss for the given period.
During the last 5 trading sessions, VVOS rose by +17.69%. In addition, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. saw -24.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.