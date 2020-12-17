A Lesson to Learn: Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) went up by 6.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.59. The company’s stock price has collected 5.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 06/29/19 that Cannabis stocks rally with Aleafia leading the charge after a capital raise

Is It Worth Investing in Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ :VFF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Village Farms International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.84. VFF currently public float of 55.47M and currently shorts hold a 14.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VFF was 1.87M shares.

VFF’s Market Performance

VFF stocks went up by 5.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 57.52% and a quarterly performance of 79.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.86% for Village Farms International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.85% for VFF stocks with a simple moving average of 96.46% for the last 200 days.

VFF Trading at 45.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares surge +26.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +119.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFF rose by +5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +155.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.81. In addition, Village Farms International Inc. saw 64.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFF starting from Ruffini Stephen C, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $11.05 back on Nov 30. After this action, Ruffini Stephen C now owns 818,599 shares of Village Farms International Inc., valued at $552,500 using the latest closing price.

Woodward Christopher C., the Director of Village Farms International Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $10.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Woodward Christopher C. is holding 168,700 shares at $53,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.94 for the present operating margin

-5.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Village Farms International Inc. stands at +1.61. The total capital return value is set at -18.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.59.

Based on Village Farms International Inc. (VFF), the company’s capital structure generated 30.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.13. Total debt to assets is 20.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.