A Lesson to Learn: Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) went up by 19.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.20. The company's stock price has collected 30.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ :RDUS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RDUS is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Radius Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.25, which is $1.71 above the current price. RDUS currently public float of 46.46M and currently shorts hold a 16.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RDUS was 447.08K shares.

RDUS’s Market Performance

RDUS stocks went up by 30.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.46% and a quarterly performance of 47.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.35% for Radius Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.89% for RDUS stocks with a simple moving average of 37.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDUS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RDUS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RDUS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on September 29th of the current year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDUS reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for RDUS stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 08th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to RDUS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

RDUS Trading at 28.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares surge +14.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDUS rose by +30.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.33. In addition, Radius Health Inc. saw -8.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDUS starting from BIOTECH TARGET N V, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $14.26 back on Nov 05. After this action, BIOTECH TARGET N V now owns 7,455,714 shares of Radius Health Inc., valued at $1,426,230 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner of Radius Health Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $11.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that BIOTECH TARGET N V is holding 7,355,714 shares at $2,338,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.75 for the present operating margin

+89.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Radius Health Inc. stands at -76.73. The total capital return value is set at -56.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.78. Equity return is now at value 134.60, with -56.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.