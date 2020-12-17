A Lesson to Learn: Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) went down by -2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/11/20 that Eastman Kodak Co. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE :KODK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KODK is at 5.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Eastman Kodak Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00. KODK currently public float of 45.48M and currently shorts hold a 29.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KODK was 17.56M shares.

KODK’s Market Performance

KODK stocks went down by -3.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.76% and a quarterly performance of -12.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 184.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.83% for Eastman Kodak Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.39% for KODK stocks with a simple moving average of 66.68% for the last 200 days.

KODK Trading at 14.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KODK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares surge +29.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KODK fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +216.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.49. In addition, Eastman Kodak Company saw 100.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KODK starting from Katz Philippe D, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.22 back on Jun 23. After this action, Katz Philippe D now owns 116,368 shares of Eastman Kodak Company, valued at $11,100 using the latest closing price.

CONTINENZA JAMES V, the Executive Chairman of Eastman Kodak Company, purchase 46,737 shares at $2.22 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that CONTINENZA JAMES V is holding 650,000 shares at $103,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KODK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.31 for the present operating margin

+14.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Kodak Company stands at -7.33. The total capital return value is set at -12.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.69.

Based on Eastman Kodak Company (KODK), the company’s capital structure generated 60.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.83. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.