Wall Street Pummels Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) After Recent Earnings Report

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) went down by -0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.56. The company’s stock price has collected -1.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/30/20 that Suncor Energy announces 2021 production outlook and capital allocation

Is It Worth Investing in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE :SU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SU is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.56. SU currently public float of 1.52B and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SU was 8.83M shares.

SU’s Market Performance

SU stocks went down by -1.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.69% and a quarterly performance of 32.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.39% for Suncor Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.72% for SU stocks with a simple moving average of 14.32% for the last 200 days.

SU Trading at 26.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +20.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.06. In addition, Suncor Energy Inc. saw -45.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.93 for the present operating margin

+38.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suncor Energy Inc. stands at +7.56. The total capital return value is set at 8.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.98. Equity return is now at value -17.00, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), the company’s capital structure generated 43.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.46. Total debt to assets is 20.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.