Wall Street Pummels Li Auto Inc. (LI) After Recent Earnings Report

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) went up by 2.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.70. The company’s stock price has collected -3.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/14/20 that Nio’s stock falls as upsized share offering prices at a discount of more than 7%

Is It Worth Investing in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ :LI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Li Auto Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $242.17, which is $0.72 above the current price. LI currently public float of 460.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LI was 22.38M shares.

LI’s Market Performance

LI stocks went down by -3.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.04% and a quarterly performance of 83.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.02% for Li Auto Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.33% for LI stocks with a simple moving average of 45.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $45.60 based on the research report published on November 16th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LI reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for LI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LI, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on August 24th of the current year.

LI Trading at 18.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.36%, as shares sank -9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LI fell by -3.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.29. In addition, Li Auto Inc. saw 95.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-647.24 for the present operating margin

-34.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li Auto Inc. stands at -850.27. The total capital return value is set at -34.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.70. Equity return is now at value -58.90, with -14.50 for asset returns.

Based on Li Auto Inc. (LI), the company’s capital structure generated 37.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.19.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.