Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO)

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) went up by 15.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.20. The company’s stock price has collected -5.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/20 that NeuroMetrix Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ :NURO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NURO is at 2.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for NeuroMetrix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.00. NURO currently public float of 3.75M and currently shorts hold a 4.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NURO was 1.31M shares.

NURO’s Market Performance

NURO stocks went down by -5.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 64.91% and a quarterly performance of 73.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.49% for NeuroMetrix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.25% for NURO stocks with a simple moving average of 48.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NURO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NURO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NURO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NURO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2017.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NURO reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for NURO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 28th, 2016.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to NURO, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

NURO Trading at 54.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NURO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.79%, as shares surge +64.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NURO fell by -5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, NeuroMetrix Inc. saw -34.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NURO starting from Gozani Shai, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.84 back on Jun 11. After this action, Gozani Shai now owns 24,630 shares of NeuroMetrix Inc., valued at $1,840 using the latest closing price.

Gozani Shai, the President & CEO of NeuroMetrix Inc., purchase 500 shares at $2.33 during a trade that took place back on May 21, which means that Gozani Shai is holding 23,630 shares at $1,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NURO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-91.82 for the present operating margin

+44.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeuroMetrix Inc. stands at -40.69. The total capital return value is set at -168.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.06. Equity return is now at value -71.00, with -37.60 for asset returns.

Based on NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO), the company’s capital structure generated 59.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.30. Total debt to assets is 21.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.