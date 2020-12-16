Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) went down by -3.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.77. The company’s stock price has collected -3.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/20 that Planet Fitness Needs to Flatten More Curves

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE :PLNT) Right Now?

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1060.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLNT is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Planet Fitness Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.21, which is -$0.22 below the current price. PLNT currently public float of 75.81M and currently shorts hold a 8.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLNT was 1.62M shares.

PLNT’s Market Performance

PLNT stocks went down by -3.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.40% and a quarterly performance of 18.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.87% for Planet Fitness Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.45% for PLNT stocks with a simple moving average of 21.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLNT reach a price target of $86, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for PLNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to PLNT, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

PLNT Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.93. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc. saw -2.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from Rondeau Christopher, who sale 42,929 shares at the price of $75.47 back on Dec 08. After this action, Rondeau Christopher now owns 0 shares of Planet Fitness Inc., valued at $3,239,762 using the latest closing price.

LIVELY DORVIN D, the President of Planet Fitness Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $74.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that LIVELY DORVIN D is holding 44,007 shares at $7,405,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.84 for the present operating margin

+45.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc. stands at +17.09. The total capital return value is set at 23.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.26. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with 0.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.