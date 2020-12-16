Is Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) a Keeper?

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) went up by 7.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.27. The company’s stock price has collected 9.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/08/20 that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement with Largest Shareholder

Is It Worth Investing in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX :PLG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLG is at 2.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50, which is $1.66 above the current price. PLG currently public float of 47.38M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLG was 1.86M shares.

PLG’s Market Performance

PLG stocks went up by 9.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 191.21% and a quarterly performance of 128.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 289.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.56% for Platinum Group Metals Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 72.72% for PLG stocks with a simple moving average of 180.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLG

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLG reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for PLG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 07th, 2013.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLG, setting the target price at $1.75 in the report published on January 23rd of the previous year.

PLG Trading at 119.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.57%, as shares surge +167.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +151.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLG rose by +9.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +169.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.23. In addition, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. saw 213.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PLG

The total capital return value is set at -16.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.96. Equity return is now at value 40.10, with -18.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.