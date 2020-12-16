Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) went up by 15.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $274.21. The company’s stock price has collected 11.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/20 that iRhythm Technologies President and CEO Kevin King to Retire; Michael Coyle Joins Company as President and CEO Effective January 12, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :IRTC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRTC is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for iRhythm Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $233.25, which is $16.11 above the current price. IRTC currently public float of 28.61M and currently shorts hold a 12.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRTC was 357.72K shares.

IRTC’s Market Performance

IRTC stocks went up by 11.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.71% and a quarterly performance of -4.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 242.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.16% for iRhythm Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.52% for IRTC stocks with a simple moving average of 37.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRTC

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to IRTC, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on September 02nd of the current year.

IRTC Trading at -3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares sank -10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRTC rose by +11.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $210.91. In addition, iRhythm Technologies Inc. saw 219.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRTC starting from Vort David A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $242.00 back on Dec 01. After this action, Vort David A now owns 15,602 shares of iRhythm Technologies Inc., valued at $1,209,993 using the latest closing price.

Vort David A, the EVP, Sales of iRhythm Technologies Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $231.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Vort David A is holding 15,579 shares at $1,155,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.52 for the present operating margin

+75.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for iRhythm Technologies Inc. stands at -25.43. The total capital return value is set at -30.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.77. Equity return is now at value -28.90, with -15.10 for asset returns.

Based on iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC), the company’s capital structure generated 94.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.71. Total debt to assets is 42.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.