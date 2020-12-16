Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Brinker International Inc. (EAT)

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) went up by 5.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.86. The company’s stock price has collected 7.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/01/20 that Restaurant Stocks Have Less Under the Tree This Year

Is It Worth Investing in Brinker International Inc. (NYSE :EAT) Right Now?

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 95.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EAT is at 2.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Brinker International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.60, which is -$3.0 below the current price. EAT currently public float of 44.57M and currently shorts hold a 10.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EAT was 1.45M shares.

EAT’s Market Performance

EAT stocks went up by 7.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.60% and a quarterly performance of 18.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.74% for Brinker International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.92% for EAT stocks with a simple moving average of 71.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for EAT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EAT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $65 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to EAT, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on August 28th of the current year.

EAT Trading at 14.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.53% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares surge +8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT rose by +7.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.79. In addition, Brinker International Inc. saw 31.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Allen Wade, who sale 4,760 shares at the price of $53.31 back on Dec 03. After this action, Allen Wade now owns 15,125 shares of Brinker International Inc., valued at $253,756 using the latest closing price.

Comings Douglas N., the SVP & Co-COO, Chili’s of Brinker International Inc., sale 1,776 shares at $52.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Comings Douglas N. is holding 24,980 shares at $92,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.57 for the present operating margin

+8.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brinker International Inc. stands at +0.79. The total capital return value is set at 9.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.20. Equity return is now at value -3.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.