Here’s Our Rant About Diginex Limited (EQOS)

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) went up by 23.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s stock price has collected 14.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/20 that Diginex to Attend Upcoming Conferences in December 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ :EQOS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Diginex Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.13. EQOS currently public float of 1.71M and currently shorts hold a 11.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQOS was 76.76K shares.

EQOS’s Market Performance

EQOS stocks went up by 14.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.14% and a quarterly performance of -14.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.00% for Diginex Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.47% for EQOS stocks with a simple moving average of -5.30% for the last 200 days.

EQOS Trading at 19.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.40%, as shares surge +9.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQOS rose by +40.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.92. In addition, Diginex Limited saw -28.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQOS

Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -1.40 for asset returns.