Gores Holdings IV Inc. (GHIV) Just Got Our Attention

Gores Holdings IV Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) went down by -2.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.83. The company’s stock price has collected 3.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/20 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PE, GHIV, CCX, and ACAM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in Gores Holdings IV Inc. (NASDAQ :GHIV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Gores Holdings IV Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.50, which is $0.61 above the current price. GHIV currently public float of 35.00M and currently shorts hold a 7.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GHIV was 1.35M shares.

GHIV’s Market Performance

GHIV stocks went up by 3.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.01% and a quarterly performance of 1.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for Gores Holdings IV Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.22% for GHIV stocks with a simple moving average of 6.34% for the last 200 days.

GHIV Trading at 7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GHIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares surge +9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GHIV rose by +3.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.40. In addition, Gores Holdings IV Inc. saw 17.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GHIV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.