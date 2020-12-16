Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Just Got Our Attention

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.89. The company’s stock price has collected 0.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/11/20 that Dominion Energy Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE :D) Right Now?

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for D is at 0.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Dominion Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.36, which is $10.31 above the current price. D currently public float of 813.34M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of D was 4.19M shares.

D’s Market Performance

D stocks went up by 0.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.13% and a quarterly performance of -7.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.02% for Dominion Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.78% for D stocks with a simple moving average of -4.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of D

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for D stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for D by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for D in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $76 based on the research report published on December 10th of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see D reach a price target of $86, previously predicting the price at $81. The rating they have provided for D stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 09th, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to D, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on November 03rd of the current year.

D Trading at -6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought D to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, D rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.91. In addition, Dominion Energy Inc. saw -8.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D starting from FARRELL THOMAS F II, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $75.87 back on Dec 07. After this action, FARRELL THOMAS F II now owns 901,144 shares of Dominion Energy Inc., valued at $3,793,705 using the latest closing price.

Leopold Diane, the EVP and COO of Dominion Energy Inc., sale 2,952 shares at $85.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Leopold Diane is holding 10,361 shares at $251,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for D

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.67 for the present operating margin

+56.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominion Energy Inc. stands at +8.27. The total capital return value is set at 6.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Dominion Energy Inc. (D), the company’s capital structure generated 120.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.57. Total debt to assets is 37.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.