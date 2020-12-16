Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)?

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) went up by 13.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.10. The company’s stock price has collected -30.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Thinking about buying stock in Veru Inc, Neovasc, Sio Gene Therapies, Tilray, or Heat Biologics?

Is It Worth Investing in Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ :HTBX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HTBX is at 0.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.17, which is -$1.36 below the current price. HTBX currently public float of 155.02M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTBX was 971.77K shares.

HTBX’s Market Performance

HTBX stocks went down by -30.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.49% and a quarterly performance of -44.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 74.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.77% for Heat Biologics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.07% for HTBX stocks with a simple moving average of -19.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTBX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HTBX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTBX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2020.

Noble Financial gave a rating of “Buy” to HTBX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

HTBX Trading at -21.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.94%, as shares sank -15.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTBX fell by -17.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.05. In addition, Heat Biologics Inc. saw 61.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTBX starting from Smith Edward B III, who sale 103,304 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Nov 12. After this action, Smith Edward B III now owns 0 shares of Heat Biologics Inc., valued at $106,403 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-636.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Heat Biologics Inc. stands at -656.51. The total capital return value is set at -85.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.94. Equity return is now at value -43.70, with -36.50 for asset returns.

Based on Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX), the company’s capital structure generated 14.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.44. Total debt to assets is 3.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 96.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.