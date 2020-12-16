Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) went up by 179.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.90. The company’s stock price has collected 170.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/20/20 that Concord Medical Schedules 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE :CCM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCM is at 0.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.05, which is -$4.11 below the current price. CCM currently public float of 5.45M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCM was 9.04K shares.

CCM’s Market Performance

CCM stocks went up by 170.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 129.87% and a quarterly performance of 161.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 46.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.46% for Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 152.83% for CCM stocks with a simple moving average of 187.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCM stocks, with Brean Murray repeating the rating for CCM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCM in the upcoming period, according to Brean Murray is $9 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2010.

CCM Trading at 165.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 83.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 46.29%, as shares surge +129.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +160.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCM rose by +170.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited saw 99.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-182.09 for the present operating margin

-7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited stands at -154.79. The total capital return value is set at -9.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.50. Equity return is now at value -850.00, with -6.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.