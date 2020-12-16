Can OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Remain Competitive?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) went up by 10.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.64. The company’s stock price has collected -2.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/30/20 that Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :OGI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.01. OGI currently public float of 231.74M and currently shorts hold a 6.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OGI was 7.26M shares.

OGI’s Market Performance

OGI stocks went down by -2.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.66% and a quarterly performance of 22.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.47% for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.44% for OGI stocks with a simple moving average of -2.92% for the last 200 days.

OGI Trading at 12.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares surge +25.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGI fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3120. In addition, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. saw -42.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-207.06 for the present operating margin

-152.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stands at -156.87. The total capital return value is set at -45.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.96.

Based on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), the company’s capital structure generated 39.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.43. Total debt to assets is 27.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.