AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) Just Got Our Attention

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) went down by -10.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.65. The company’s stock price has collected -10.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/20 that Advent Technologies Concludes Collaboration With Northeastern University and World-Class Research Team to Develop Next-Generation Hydrogen Production

Is It Worth Investing in AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :AMCI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AMCI currently public float of 14.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMCI was 719.87K shares.

AMCI’s Market Performance

AMCI stocks went down by -10.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.26% and a quarterly performance of 15.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.52% for AMCI Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.30% for AMCI stocks with a simple moving average of 17.06% for the last 200 days.

AMCI Trading at 11.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.98%, as shares surge +19.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCI fell by -10.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.02. In addition, AMCI Acquisition Corp. saw 20.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMCI starting from ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L, who sale 268,465 shares at the price of $12.18 back on Dec 03. After this action, ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L now owns 781,535 shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp., valued at $3,269,904 using the latest closing price.

ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L, the 10% Owner of AMCI Acquisition Corp., sale 300,000 shares at $11.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L is holding 1,050,000 shares at $3,501,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCI

The total capital return value is set at -0.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.33. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.