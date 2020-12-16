A Lesson to Learn: Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP)

Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) went down by -22.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.96. The company’s stock price has collected -25.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that LOOP Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Loop Industries, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 15, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :LOOP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOOP is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Loop Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.50, which is $8.26 above the current price. LOOP currently public float of 15.33M and currently shorts hold a 13.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOOP was 430.10K shares.

LOOP’s Market Performance

LOOP stocks went down by -25.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.10% and a quarterly performance of -47.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.05% for Loop Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.35% for LOOP stocks with a simple moving average of -20.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOOP stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for LOOP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LOOP in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $14 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOOP reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for LOOP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2019.

LOOP Trading at -11.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.02%, as shares surge +7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOOP fell by -25.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.58. In addition, Loop Industries Inc. saw -26.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOOP starting from Gentiletti Nelson, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $7.31 back on Oct 14. After this action, Gentiletti Nelson now owns 12,083 shares of Loop Industries Inc., valued at $36,525 using the latest closing price.

Solomita Daniel, the President and CEO of Loop Industries Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $7.31 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that Solomita Daniel is holding 210,000 shares at $73,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOOP

The total capital return value is set at -51.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.52. Equity return is now at value -46.80, with -41.00 for asset returns.

Based on Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP), the company’s capital structure generated 5.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.62. Total debt to assets is 5.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.17.