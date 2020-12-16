A Lesson to Learn: Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) went up by 26.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.68. The company’s stock price has collected 47.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/11/20 that Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Year-End and Fourth Quarter Results

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRN is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Barnwell Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BRN currently public float of 3.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRN was 407.36K shares.

BRN’s Market Performance

BRN stocks went up by 47.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.27% and a quarterly performance of 114.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 147.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.62% for Barnwell Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.14% for BRN stocks with a simple moving average of 101.40% for the last 200 days.

BRN Trading at 60.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.73%, as shares surge +62.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRN rose by +47.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +155.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1317. In addition, Barnwell Industries Inc. saw 56.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRN starting from Barnwell James S III, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Feb 14. After this action, Barnwell James S III now owns 61,726 shares of Barnwell Industries Inc., valued at $11,000 using the latest closing price.

SHERWOOD NED L, the 10% Owner of Barnwell Industries Inc., purchase 36,739 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that SHERWOOD NED L is holding 1,000,211 shares at $29,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRN

The net margin for Barnwell Industries Inc. stands at -25.92. Equity return is now at value -743.20, with -50.80 for asset returns.