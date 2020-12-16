A Lesson to Learn: AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) went up by 8.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.74. The company’s stock price has collected 8.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/20 that AGCO Appoints Bob De Lange to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in AGCO Corporation (NYSE :AGCO) Right Now?

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGCO is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for AGCO Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $102.75, which is $3.31 above the current price. AGCO currently public float of 61.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGCO was 644.48K shares.

AGCO’s Market Performance

AGCO stocks went up by 8.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.49% and a quarterly performance of 26.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for AGCO Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.90% for AGCO stocks with a simple moving average of 46.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AGCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AGCO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $122 based on the research report published on December 15th of the current year 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to AGCO, setting the target price at $114 in the report published on December 15th of the current year.

AGCO Trading at 11.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGCO rose by +8.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.97. In addition, AGCO Corporation saw 24.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGCO starting from BENSON P GEORGE, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $93.13 back on Nov 30. After this action, BENSON P GEORGE now owns 14,271 shares of AGCO Corporation, valued at $186,259 using the latest closing price.

BENSON P GEORGE, the Director of AGCO Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $93.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that BENSON P GEORGE is holding 16,271 shares at $186,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.90 for the present operating margin

+21.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGCO Corporation stands at +1.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.98. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on AGCO Corporation (AGCO), the company’s capital structure generated 54.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.24. Total debt to assets is 20.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.