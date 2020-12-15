Why Halliburton Company (HAL)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) went down by -4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.47. The company’s stock price has collected -0.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/11/20 that Halliburton Co. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Halliburton Company (NYSE :HAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAL is at 2.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Halliburton Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.09, which is -$2.05 below the current price. HAL currently public float of 881.06M and currently shorts hold a 4.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAL was 14.05M shares.

HAL’s Market Performance

HAL stocks went down by -0.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.21% and a quarterly performance of 31.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.26% for Halliburton Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.24% for HAL stocks with a simple moving average of 49.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAL

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to HAL, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on October 20th of the current year.

HAL Trading at 29.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares surge +32.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAL fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.75. In addition, Halliburton Company saw -22.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAL starting from Carre Eric, who sale 2,195 shares at the price of $19.00 back on Dec 10. After this action, Carre Eric now owns 176,661 shares of Halliburton Company, valued at $41,705 using the latest closing price.

Carre Eric, the EVP, Global Business Lines of Halliburton Company, sale 49,664 shares at $19.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Carre Eric is holding 178,856 shares at $989,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.15 for the present operating margin

+10.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halliburton Company stands at -5.05. The total capital return value is set at 5.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.77. Equity return is now at value -69.20, with -19.20 for asset returns.

Based on Halliburton Company (HAL), the company’s capital structure generated 143.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.94. Total debt to assets is 45.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.