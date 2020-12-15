Why 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) went down by -8.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.93. The company’s stock price has collected 23.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/04/20 that Biotech, Life Sciences IPOs Score Double-Digit Gains

Is It Worth Investing in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ :YQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

YQ currently public float of 50.12M. Today, the average trading volume of YQ was 8.52M shares.

YQ’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.01% for YQ stocks with a simple moving average of -2.01% for the last 200 days.

YQ Trading at -2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.53% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YQ rose by +23.45%. In addition, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 41.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-246.18 for the present operating margin

+57.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at -237.23. The total capital return value is set at -131.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.67.

Based on 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ), the company’s capital structure generated 75.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.07.

The receivables turnover for the company is 34.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.