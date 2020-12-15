We Analyzed the Future Direction of BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX), Here is What We Found

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) went up by 26.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.30. The company’s stock price has collected 44.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that BioLineRx Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Is It Worth Investing in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ :BLRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for BioLineRx Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. BLRX currently public float of 19.77M and currently shorts hold a 11.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLRX was 5.02M shares.

BLRX’s Market Performance

BLRX stocks went up by 44.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.26% and a quarterly performance of 94.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.70% for BioLineRx Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 44.55% for BLRX stocks with a simple moving average of 86.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLRX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BLRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLRX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2017.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLRX reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for BLRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 13th, 2017.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Hold” to BLRX, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

BLRX Trading at 65.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.73% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.65%, as shares surge +44.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +115.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLRX rose by +44.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, BioLineRx Ltd. saw 50.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLRX

The total capital return value is set at -59.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.78.

Based on BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX), the company’s capital structure generated 31.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.85. Total debt to assets is 19.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.