Wall Street Pummels Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) After Recent Earnings Report

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) went down by -1.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.94. The company’s stock price has collected -9.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Seabourn Announces Updated 7-Day Itineraries And Schedule Changes To 2021 Alaska And British Columbia Season

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE :CCL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCL is at 2.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Carnival Corporation & Plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.59, which is -$3.62 below the current price. CCL currently public float of 796.76M and currently shorts hold a 6.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCL was 50.54M shares.

CCL’s Market Performance

CCL stocks went down by -9.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.19% and a quarterly performance of 31.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.70% for Carnival Corporation & Plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.07% for CCL stocks with a simple moving average of 30.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CCL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CCL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $31 based on the research report published on September 25th of the current year 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Sell” to CCL, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

CCL Trading at 23.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares surge +30.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCL fell by -9.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.55. In addition, Carnival Corporation & Plc saw -58.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCL starting from MA 1994 B SHARES LP, who sale 5,000,000 shares at the price of $20.58 back on Nov 30. After this action, MA 1994 B SHARES LP now owns 80,736,445 shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc, valued at $102,910,105 using the latest closing price.

ARISON MICKY MEIR, the Chairman of the Board of Carnival Corporation & Plc, sale 5,000,000 shares at $20.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that ARISON MICKY MEIR is holding 80,736,445 shares at $102,910,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.74 for the present operating margin

+27.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corporation & Plc stands at +14.36. The total capital return value is set at 9.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.88. Equity return is now at value -33.70, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL), the company’s capital structure generated 45.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.20. Total debt to assets is 25.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.