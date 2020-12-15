Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) went down by -2.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $211.14. The company’s stock price has collected -3.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/11/20 that Union Pacific Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE :UNP) Right Now?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNP is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Union Pacific Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $216.65, which is $16.04 above the current price. UNP currently public float of 672.46M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNP was 2.92M shares.

UNP’s Market Performance

UNP stocks went down by -3.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.24% and a quarterly performance of -2.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.92% for Union Pacific Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.34% for UNP stocks with a simple moving average of 12.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for UNP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UNP in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $220 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNP reach a price target of $181, previously predicting the price at $156. The rating they have provided for UNP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to UNP, setting the target price at $163 in the report published on April 24th of the current year.

UNP Trading at -0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNP fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.58. In addition, Union Pacific Corporation saw 9.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNP starting from Whited Elizabeth F, who sale 5,376 shares at the price of $195.51 back on Sep 11. After this action, Whited Elizabeth F now owns 62,558 shares of Union Pacific Corporation, valued at $1,051,062 using the latest closing price.

Hamann Jennifer L, the EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Union Pacific Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $195.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Hamann Jennifer L is holding 73,648 shares at $195,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.40 for the present operating margin

+44.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Union Pacific Corporation stands at +27.27. The total capital return value is set at 19.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.95. Equity return is now at value 31.70, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), the company’s capital structure generated 149.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.86. Total debt to assets is 43.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.