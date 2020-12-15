The St. Joe Company (JOE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) went up by 3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.47. The company’s stock price has collected 12.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that The St. Joe Company Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Initiates Quarterly Dividend Program

Is It Worth Investing in The St. Joe Company (NYSE :JOE) Right Now?

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JOE is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for The St. Joe Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00. JOE currently public float of 57.22M and currently shorts hold a 7.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JOE was 272.22K shares.

JOE’s Market Performance

JOE stocks went up by 12.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.84% and a quarterly performance of 76.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for The St. Joe Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.21% for JOE stocks with a simple moving average of 72.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOE

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to JOE, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

JOE Trading at 29.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.15% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +25.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOE rose by +12.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.33. In addition, The St. Joe Company saw 89.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOE starting from Bakun Marek, who purchase 1,100 shares at the price of $17.90 back on Mar 16. After this action, Bakun Marek now owns 5,724 shares of The St. Joe Company, valued at $19,690 using the latest closing price.

WALTERS Elizabeth J, the SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of The St. Joe Company, purchase 1,425 shares at $17.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that WALTERS Elizabeth J is holding 2,863 shares at $24,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.97 for the present operating margin

+37.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for The St. Joe Company stands at +21.07. The total capital return value is set at 2.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on The St. Joe Company (JOE), the company’s capital structure generated 52.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.24. Total debt to assets is 27.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.