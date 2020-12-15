The Chart for Domo Inc. (DOMO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) went up by 20.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.79. The company’s stock price has collected 24.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/20 that Domo Supports the Smartronix Team to Deliver Real-time Tracking of COVID-19 Response Spending for the Federal Government

Is It Worth Investing in Domo Inc. (NASDAQ :DOMO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Domo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.60, which is -$6.6 below the current price. DOMO currently public float of 25.06M and currently shorts hold a 11.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOMO was 463.50K shares.

DOMO’s Market Performance

DOMO stocks went up by 24.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 70.43% and a quarterly performance of 45.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 131.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.67% for Domo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.00% for DOMO stocks with a simple moving average of 91.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DOMO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DOMO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $33 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOMO reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for DOMO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 05th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to DOMO, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

DOMO Trading at 50.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 18.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares surge +64.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMO rose by +24.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +176.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.02. In addition, Domo Inc. saw 159.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMO starting from EVAN DANA L, who sale 4,699 shares at the price of $46.50 back on Dec 11. After this action, EVAN DANA L now owns 13,639 shares of Domo Inc., valued at $218,504 using the latest closing price.

Felt Bruce C. Jr., the Chief Financial Officer of Domo Inc., sale 2,567 shares at $47.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Felt Bruce C. Jr. is holding 202,208 shares at $122,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.48 for the present operating margin

+60.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domo Inc. stands at -72.47. The total capital return value is set at -119.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.77. Equity return is now at value 143.50, with -47.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.