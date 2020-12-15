Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) went down by -2.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.13. The company’s stock price has collected 6.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/03/20 that Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium

Is It Worth Investing in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE :TRGP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRGP is at 2.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Targa Resources Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.40, which is -$0.07 below the current price. TRGP currently public float of 225.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRGP was 2.77M shares.

TRGP’s Market Performance

TRGP stocks went up by 6.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.34% and a quarterly performance of 82.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.13% for Targa Resources Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.95% for TRGP stocks with a simple moving average of 61.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRGP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TRGP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TRGP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $29 based on the research report published on November 30th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRGP reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for TRGP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 16th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to TRGP, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 06th of the current year.

TRGP Trading at 37.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares surge +33.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRGP rose by +6.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.86. In addition, Targa Resources Corp. saw -32.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRGP starting from JOYCE RENE R, who sale 40,364 shares at the price of $20.46 back on Aug 11. After this action, JOYCE RENE R now owns 241,456 shares of Targa Resources Corp., valued at $825,847 using the latest closing price.

JOYCE RENE R, the Director of Targa Resources Corp., sale 160,000 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that JOYCE RENE R is holding 401,292 shares at $1,120,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.92 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Targa Resources Corp. stands at -2.41. The total capital return value is set at 3.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.70. Equity return is now at value -53.40, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), the company’s capital structure generated 151.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.24. Total debt to assets is 39.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.