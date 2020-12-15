Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) Just Got Our Attention

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) went down by -19.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.31. The company’s stock price has collected 1.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :MIRM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.29. MIRM currently public float of 23.07M and currently shorts hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MIRM was 65.23K shares.

MIRM’s Market Performance

MIRM stocks went up by 1.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.60% and a quarterly performance of 13.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 193.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.74% for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.88% for MIRM stocks with a simple moving average of 3.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIRM stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MIRM by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for MIRM in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $48 based on the research report published on August 07th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MIRM reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for MIRM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to MIRM, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on July 31st of the current year.

MIRM Trading at -3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares sank -6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIRM fell by -20.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.41. In addition, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -2.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIRM starting from Tucker Edwin Jonathan, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $11.90 back on Mar 20. After this action, Tucker Edwin Jonathan now owns 6,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $29,740 using the latest closing price.

Tucker Edwin Jonathan, the Chief Medical Officer of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $9.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19, which means that Tucker Edwin Jonathan is holding 3,500 shares at $19,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIRM

The total capital return value is set at -59.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.40. Equity return is now at value -61.90, with -54.50 for asset returns.

Based on Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM), the company’s capital structure generated 2.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.72. Total debt to assets is 2.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.13.